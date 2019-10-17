Kartik Aaryan says he 'will have to ask mummy' before marrying

B-Town’s rumoured couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all the rage these days with their frequent outings together but it looks like the Bollywood heartthrob is still not ready to go public with the relationship.

As per the latest intel on the two, the 28-year-old Lukka Chuppi actor dished the details about his love life as well as future plans pertaining to it.

Asked if he is planning to take the plunge anytime soon, the actor revealed to IANS: “I have to ask this to my mummy. Now, I am focusing on my career.”

Talking about his upcoming release Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Kartik said: “We will soon release the trailer of the film.”

The film featuring Kartik will also star Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

On the other hand, the actor also has Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal, alongside rumoured ladylove Sara Ali Khan that will hit theatres next year on Valentine’s Day.