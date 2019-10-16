close
Wed Oct 16, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 16, 2019

Prince William takes trip down memory lane with Princess Diana's photo collection in Chitral

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 16, 2019

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited Chitral   district in northern Pakistan.

While  their visit to Pakistan has rekindled memories of Lady Diana  —mother of Prince William —  the royal couple's presence  in the  district also  provided them with an opportunity to relive   the past visit of of Diana to Chitral.

"Fantastic," said the prince as he took a trip down memory lane by  looking through a commemorative book of  Lady Diana's visit.

"He was very happy and touched to see her signature and picture on the opening page,  said Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed who presented the book  to the couple."

Here is a look at the photo collection gifted to Prince William during visit to Chitral.

Mr GD Langland the founder of The Langlands School and College and Teacher of Imran Khan PM, in a pleasent mood with Lady Diana
Lady Diana in Chitrali headgear



 Deputy Commissioner Ishtiak Khan presenting Chitrali Cloak to Lady Diana at DC house


Officers of Distt Admin,with lady Diana 


Lady Diana visit to Shahi Fort


Prince Mohiuddin is briefing Lady Diana at DC house




Saturj School (Langlands School) students greeting Lady Diana at DC house


Lady Diana in traditional cloak and Chitrali headgear (Pakol) with. Scouts insignia


Ishtiak Khan Deputy Commissioner Chitral and Lady Diana


 Lady Diana's signature in Visitors Book at DC house


