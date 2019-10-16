Prince William takes trip down memory lane with Princess Diana's photo collection in Chitral

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton on Wednesday visited Chitral district in northern Pakistan.

While their visit to Pakistan has rekindled memories of Lady Diana —mother of Prince William — the royal couple's presence in the district also provided them with an opportunity to relive the past visit of of Diana to Chitral.

"Fantastic," said the prince as he took a trip down memory lane by looking through a commemorative book of Lady Diana's visit.

"He was very happy and touched to see her signature and picture on the opening page, said Deputy Commissioner Lower Chitral Naveed Ahmed who presented the book to the couple."

Here is a look at the photo collection gifted to Prince William during visit to Chitral.















































