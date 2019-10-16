PPP to back Maulana Fazl, says Bilawal

RATO DERO: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said his party has decided to support Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

“PPP thinks government will have to go,” said Bilawal while speaking to media in Rato Dero.

He said a lot of people have been rendered jobless under a conspiracy and the government is now planning to deprive more people of employment by closing 400 departments.

“Fawad Chaudhry’s narrative is the actual policy of Khan Saheb,” he said in a reference to the Science and Technology Minister’s recent statement.

The minister was reported to have said that government was not responsible for providing jobs.

But the minister later rejected the reports saying he was talking about government jobs only.