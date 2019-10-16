Sara Ali Khan receives secret messages from dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan was a happy daughter when she received secret messages from her father Saif Ali Khan even though he is not on social media.



It happened during an interview of Saif Ali Khan where he was asked to drop in secret messages for wife Kareena Kapoor, kids Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur Ali Khan.

Commenting on Kareena's picture with himself from the sets of her radio show What Women Want 2, Saif cheekily said, "Silly to wear chappals while standing beside beautiful women."

Next, the Sacred Games actor also liked a few photo shoot pictures of daughter Sara Ali Khan.

For elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif wrote, "Hey handsome, who do you look like.”

In the end, Saif sent out a heart for his little bundle of joy Taimur Ali Khan.