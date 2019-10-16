Canada suspends new arms sales to Turkey

OTTAWA: Canada on Tuesday announced it had temporarily suspended "new export permits" to Turkey, particularly of military equipment, in response to Ankara´s offensive into northern Syria.



"Canada firmly condemns Turkey´s military incursion into Syria," Global Affairs Canada, the foreign ministry, said in statement.

"This unilateral action risks undermining the stability of an already-fragile region, exacerbating the humanitarian situation and rolling back progress achieved by the Global Coalition Against Daesh, of which Turkey is a member."

The suspended export permits cover "controlled property," essentially military equipment, according to a list provided by the ministry.

Ottawa´s move follows similar measures by several European countries.

Canada´s arms sales to Turkey totaled nearly CAD$116 million (US$87 million) in 2018, according to Global Affairs.