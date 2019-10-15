Shah Rukh Khan’s advice for Ananya Panday made a huge difference on her acting

Ananya Panday believes that it is important for people in Bollywood to stop looking to the west for a constant basis for inspiration, and instead explore stories and the vast pools of talents that India has to offer.



The actress who made her debut with Karan Johar’s production Student of the Year 2 shared her thoughts on this matter during a conversation at Jio MAMI Movie Mela with fellow co-stars Radhika Madan, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Avinah Tiwary.

“We need to stop imitating the west and looking there for inspiration. We have so many great stories to tell and such great talent to tell it," Ananya said.

During a conversation on acting, she went on to say that she loved how the job lets her be herself.

“I just feel very comfortable doing what I do. I love that I’m able to be myself.”

She admitted that she wanted Alia Bhatt’s role in Gully Boy, however she found it very hard to cry on screen.

“I used to try and imagine someone I know dying, but it didn’t really help. Shah Rukh Khan then advised me not to imagine someone’s death, but to imagine my life without that person. That made a big difference. It worked.”

With an upbeat attitude and even more positive words, she went on to say “what’s meant to be yours will come to you. So what if I didn’t get the role; a better person got it. I don’t let it get me down; I move on," the daughter of Chunky Panday happily said.

While reliving old memories, Ananya was asked about some of the strangest places she was recognized at by fans, she went on to say “Many places—in the bathroom, in the middle of traffic, in the middle of a shot. Once, while I was shooting, this guy with a camera started running behind me, and the shot that was captured had both of us in the frame.”