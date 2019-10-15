close
Mon Oct 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
October 15, 2019

Injured Neymar out for four weeks say PSG

Sports

AFP
Tue, Oct 15, 2019

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar will be out for four weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered playing for Brazil, the French club said on Monday.

Neymar limped off in the 12th minute on Sunday as Brazil drew 1-1 against Nigeria in a friendly in Singapore.

PSG said that an MRI scan showed that their star player had suffered "a grade two lesion" in his left hamstring.

If he is out until November 11, Neymar will miss four French league matches, including a trip to Marseille on October 27, and home and away Champions League games against Bruges.

The world´s most expensive player had been due to make his champions League return against Bruges next Tuesday after serving a two-match suspension.

This latest in a catalogue of injuries since joining PSG in 2017 came after a promising start to the season with four goals in five Ligue 1 matches.

Latest News

More From Sports