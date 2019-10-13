Punjab Government ready to deal with Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar with contacting the Pakistan Muslim League-N workers who are unwilling to join the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl's Azadi March, sources said on Sunday.

The sources said the government plans to resume the contacts with the PMLN workers who had recently met the Prime Minister and the Punjab chief minister.

On the other hand, government ministers have launched fresh attacks on the opposition, particularly Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ahead of the march that is scheduled for October 31.

PM's Advisor on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said the maulana has nothing to do with Islam and democracy and he is only after a plate of "Halwa".

"Today some people sitting in jail are anxious. Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to send the looters to the place where they belong. Some people are already there and others are on their way," said she.

Moreover, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said the JUI-F was clueless about the demands for which it was holding the march.

Taking a dig at Shehbaz Sharif, he said the PMLN leader's back ache, whic didn’t occur when he was chief minister for years, happens only on certain occasions.

Addressing a press conference, the minister of information for Khyber Paktunkhwa, Shaukat Yousafzai, on Sunday warned theJUI-F chief against challenging the government’s writ.

The information minister said everyone had the right to protest but government would not allow what he termed was bloodshed on the roads in the name of demonstrations.