Rabia Shahzad wins gold medal in Hampshire weight lifting

KARACHI: Continuing her victorious run in the UK tour, Pakistan’s emerging female weightlifter Rabia Shahzad has added another medal to her tally by winning a Gold medal in Hampshire weight lifting championship.

A day after winning Welsh Open Championship in Cardiff, the 21-year old Rabia travelled to Basingstoke to participate in Hampshire Weightlifting Championship.

The competition was held on basis of Sinclair point where Rabia outshined 8 other weightlifters to win the gold medal with 144.48 Sinclair points.

The Sinclair points are awarded after calculating the athlete’s weight with the total lift by the athlete during the competition.

Rabia, who is in 49Kg category, informed Geo News from UK that she lifted 40kg in Snatch and 52kg in Clean & Jerk to earn the top position in the group of 9 weightlifters.

“It was a different experience for me, events in UK are usually held on basis of Sinclair points instead of different weight categories and I am happy to be winning the gold medal here,” Rabia told Geo.

“I earned 144.48 points while the 2nd position athlete had got around 144 points, so it was a narrow win and a good competition,” she added.

It is worth mentioning that Rabia is younger sister of Pakistan’s top Badminton icon Mahoor Shahzad.