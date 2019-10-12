PML-N leaders decide to share Nawaz’s letter with JUI-F

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders will share a letter from former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman regarding the decision to join the Azadi March.

The PML-N leaders were addressing a press conference following a session of the party to discuss future strategy regarding the march.

In his media talk, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said that the party leaders will take along Nawaz’s letter to present to Maulana Fazl during the meeting.

“Nawaz Sharif has written complete guidelines for the party in the letter,” said Iqbal.

He further said that the party supremo has asked to run a comprehensive campaign against the government to send it packing.

A day earlier, PM Imran Khan said that the option to hold talks with the JUI-F is open.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman earlier said that participants of his march would enter Islamabad on October 31.

Earlier, the party had announced to hold the protest on October 27 and sought permission from local authorities for a gathering near Islamabad's D-Chowk.