close
Sat Oct 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Bollywood

Web Desk
October 12, 2019

Jacqueline Fernandez becomes first female celebrity to feature in a Saudi ad

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Oct 12, 2019

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has made it to an advertisement displayed at the Saudi Kosrae International Airport (KSA), becoming the first female celebrity to do so.

According to Mid-Day, she is now starring in a commercial at the KSA airport which makes her the first woman celebrity to get visibility in an advertisement in Saudi Arabia.

Jacqueline took to Instagram stories to share the exciting news in which she shared images of her look in the campaign called 'Hala KSA'.

View this post on Instagram

Love my @splashfashions

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

On the work front, Jacqueline is prepping up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Drive’ on Netflix.

She will also star in Netflix’s ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ – a film directed by celebrity choreographer Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder. 

Latest News

More From Bollywood