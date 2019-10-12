Jacqueline Fernandez becomes first female celebrity to feature in a Saudi ad

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez has made it to an advertisement displayed at the Saudi Kosrae International Airport (KSA), becoming the first female celebrity to do so.



According to Mid-Day, she is now starring in a commercial at the KSA airport which makes her the first woman celebrity to get visibility in an advertisement in Saudi Arabia.

Jacqueline took to Instagram stories to share the exciting news in which she shared images of her look in the campaign called 'Hala KSA'.



On the work front, Jacqueline is prepping up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Drive’ on Netflix.



She will also star in Netflix’s ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ – a film directed by celebrity choreographer Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder.