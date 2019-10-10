Deepika Padukone when asked about #MeToo: 'Why not ask the cricketers?'

Numerous Bollywood celebrities may have unjustly faced the scrutiny following the #MeToo movement that rocked the industry last year, and actor Deepika Padukone has now stepped forward to break her silence on the matter.

During a recent interview, the 33-year-old Padmaavat actor was asked about her take on the social movement that has everyone talking.

However, the actor retorted by asking why the same was not asked to any sports personality, with these questions pertaining to the topic, reserved specifically for actors.

The actor said sexual harassment takes place not just in Bollywood but was prevalent in every field so why were actors the only one facing the questions.

She added that regardless of where instances of sexual harassment took place, they need to be taken care of and recognised, in all working spaces.

Currently, on the work front, Deepika is gearing up for her film Chhapaak where she essays the role of an acid attack survivor. The film will hit theatres in January 2020.







