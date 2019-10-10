British couple terrified after finding 'Osama bin Laden' on the beach

A woman in England on Wednesday claimed that she had found a sea-shell that looked liked former al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden, according to a report in British news publication Daily Mail.

The 60-year-old woman, named Debra Oliver, said she had discovered the 'terror shell' while out for a stroll on the Winchelsea Beach in East Sussex, England.

Oliver further claimed that she was drawn to the curiously shaped shell while walking the seaside with husband Martin on her 42nd wedding anniversary.

According to the Daily Mail, the British woman has saved the sea-shell as a memento from her trip, and is even seen in a picture holding the item in her hand, flanked by her 67-year-old husband.

The sea-shell bears an uncanny resemblance to bin Laden, the formerly 'most-wanted' man in the world, who was killed by the US military in May 2011 and buried at sea.

“It’s not that often you find a seashell that looks like anyone at all, so finding Osama bin Laden was amazing," Oliver told the British daily.

Debra (right) had been out celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband Martin (left) when she found the shell. Photo: Natalie Oliver

"We’d all gone for a walk on the beach, which is covered in millions and millions of shells and pebbles,” added Oliver, of Brentsford, west London. “I was drawn to this curious-looking shell, and went to pick it up."

“When I looked at it properly up close, I thought it looked like Jesus. I then saw a turban on the top, and realized who was staring up at me in the palm of my hand — Osama bin Laden. Funny that — as he was buried at sea too,” she noted.