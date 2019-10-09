Case against Fawad Chaudhry: IHC seeks replies from respondents

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday sought written replies from respondents in a petition challenging the eligibility of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.



IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by a television anchor against the eligibility of the minister accusing him of not declaring his assets in his nomination papers submitted to Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said such matter should not be dragged into courts rather should be raised in the Parliament.

The political cases could affect the credibility of courts, he added.

During the course of proceeding, Fawad Chaudhry told the court the petitioner had conducted two TV programmes against him .

He complained that the pictures of his wife and daughter were shown on the television channel in the programme.

He requested the bench to dispose of the petition.



The chief justice said it was inappropriate to hold television programmes on such cases.

The minister said he wanted to argue on maintainability of this case, adding he had been abused in the programme.

The court sought written replies from respondents and adjourned the hearing of the case for three weeks.

