Mysterious deaths of Karachi father-son duo doesn't look like dacoity: police

KARACHI: Police said Wednesday they did not believe that the mysterious deaths of a father-son duo looked like an incident of dacoity, as per their initial investigation.



They, however, remain curious about the stabbings after the two men were found dead recently by a family member at their residence near the Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine in the metropolis' Clifton area.



According to Karachi police, the man's wife — and the deceased boy's mother — had left for a walk but returned to find her husband and her son dead in their rooms.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for District South and the district's SSP of investigation, Sheeraz Nazeer and Tariq Razzak Dharejo, respectively, visited the crime scene.

Speaking to media later, Dharejo said the murders occurred at around 7AM and that both the father, a 65-year-old PhD scholar, and his 22-year-old son were at home, sleeping in their bedrooms. They were attacked by knives.

Nazeer said police's initial investigation did not indicate that it was a dacoity. The son had returned from the United States to Karachi a few days ago, he added.

Nazeer also mentioned that police have collected footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity as well as other samples from the crime scene.