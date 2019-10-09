close
Wed Oct 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Geo News
October 9, 2019

Mysterious deaths of Karachi father-son duo doesn't look like dacoity: police

Pakistan

Geo News
Wed, Oct 09, 2019
The News/Illustration

KARACHI: Police said Wednesday they did not believe that the mysterious deaths of a father-son duo looked like an incident of dacoity, as per their initial investigation.

They, however,  remain curious about the stabbings after the two men were found dead recently by a family member at their residence near the Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine in the metropolis' Clifton area.

According to Karachi police, the man's wife — and the deceased boy's mother — had left for a walk but returned to find her husband and her son dead in their rooms.

The senior superintendent of police (SSP) for District South and the district's SSP of investigation, Sheeraz Nazeer and Tariq Razzak Dharejo, respectively, visited the crime scene.

Speaking to media later, Dharejo said the murders occurred at around 7AM and that both the father, a 65-year-old PhD scholar, and his 22-year-old son were at home, sleeping in their bedrooms. They were attacked by knives.

Nazeer said police's initial investigation did not indicate that it was a dacoity. The son had returned from the United States to Karachi a few days ago, he added.

Nazeer also mentioned that police have collected footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity as well as other samples from the crime scene.

Latest News

More From Pakistan