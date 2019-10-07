Angelina Jolie, Michelle Pfeiffer turn heads at 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' photocall

Actresses Angelina Jolie and Michelle Pfeiffer were all smiles as they brought their latest film to Rome on Monday, at a photocall ahead of the European premiere of "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil".

The Hollywood superstars held hands as they posed for photographs in front of a view of the Italian capital.

Jolie swapped her signature dark outfit for a little bit of colour with a long bright purple top, as she shared a few laughs with her co-actor.

She plays the lead role of the black horned and winged Maleficent, who is once again misunderstood as an evil villain in the sequel.

However, the real villain is Queen Ingrith — played by Pfeiffer — who wants to make life hell for both Maleficent and the magical creatures she protects.

At the heart of the film is the relationship between Maleficent and her goddaughter, Aurora. When Aurora accepts a marriage proposal, Maleficent lashes out due to feelings of insecurity as she thinks she's losing her.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" will be released globally from October 16.