Sun Oct 06, 2019
Bollywood

October 6, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan steering himself towards real estate?

Sun, Oct 06, 2019
Amitabh Bachchan steering himself towards real estate? Photo: India TV 

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan after reigning over his colossal empire in the industry may be looking to steer his career towards something else.

As per the latest buzz, the 76-year-old ‘Sholay’ actor is looking towards real estate as a plausible investment opportunity.

A senior wealth manager cited by Deccan Chronicle revealed: “Usually, Mr Bachchan invests in the share market. His investments are more in the healthcare, education and media and entertainment sectors apart from FMCG stocks. Finotex Chemicals, Neuland Laboratories and Birla Pacific Medspa are some of the stocks his money managers have been investing in. He also holds shares in Stampede Capital and by virtue of being the brand ambassador of Just Dial, Amitabh Bachchan held 60,000 shares in their company.”

“But now, he has lent his face with a 25 percent shareholding in Anand Pandit’s next two projects. Anand is into the real estate and other business apart from being a movie producer,” he added. 

