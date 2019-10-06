Sonam Kapoor opens up about being born into privilege as 'Anil Kapoor's daughter'

B-Town queen Sonam Kapoor is at the top of her game presently, but despite the opportunities that came knocking down her door owing to her being the child of a famous star, the actor has put in ample efforts of her own as well.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, ‘The Zoya Factor’ actor opened up about the privileges that she received in her career owing to her father Anil Kapoor’s star status, but still puts emphasis on the hard work that is required to reach the top.

“After you come to a certain position, you should be able to take risks. Like I am Anil Kapoor’s daughter and I have a lot of opportunities that other girls don’t have, but nobody goes anywhere without hard work and talent,” she said.

“But at the end of the day, it’s up to people who are born into privilege to make the harder choices. I like to take risks,” she added.

“I don’t even remember the last time I ever had self-doubt, because my last unsuccessful film was eight to nine years ago. I don’t remember that, but even though when I wasn’t doing well, I don’t think I ever felt like that. I was 25 when I did such films, so the impact is not much when you are younger. But when you are older and things don’t work, that affects you way more than when you were younger. I don’t think I have self-doubts. Obviously it hurts, but you have to move on,” she continued.