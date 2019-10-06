Schoolboy breaks the internet by playing folk tunes of four Pakistani provinces

A young Pakistani schoolboy is breaking the internet with his talent as a drummer.



In a video shared by Daniyal Gilani, Chairman Central Film Censor Board, on Twitter, the unnamed young boy is seen playing folk tunes of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a tabla (drum).

The video racked up to 11,000 views on Twitter with users spreading it further by retweeting it on their timelines.

A user claimed that the kid belongs to Burewala area of Punjab.

Clad in a school uniform, the young boy's cuteness melts people's hearts when he innocently complains that his hands are aching after being repeatedly asked to keep beating the drums.



