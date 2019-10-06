Schoolboy breaks the internet by playing folk tunes of four Pakistani provinces 

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A young Pakistani schoolboy is breaking the internet with his talent as a drummer.
In a video shared by Daniyal Gilani, Chairman Central Film Censor Board, on Twitter, the unnamed young boy is seen playing folk tunes of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on a tabla (drum).
The video racked up to 11,000 views on Twitter with users spreading it further by retweeting it on their timelines.
A user claimed that the kid belongs to Burewala area of Punjab.
Clad in a school uniform, the young boy's cuteness melts people's hearts when he innocently complains that his hands are aching after being repeatedly asked to keep beating the drums.
