WATCH: Sara Ali Khan blows kisses to children calling out her name

B-Town diva Sara Ali Khan is surging to the top with a massive fan-base that comprises greatly of children as well who look up to the starlet and are always welcomed warmly by her.

A latest video making rounds on the internet, shows the 24-year-old ‘Simmba’ actor getting showered with love from little kids who are calling out her name and waving at her.

A flattered Sara can be seen returning the love to her young fans by blowing flying kisses towards them and waving back with a big smile on her face.



Donning a neon jacket and a black pair of tights, the beauty queen’s gesture towards the kids has been widely appreciated by the social media users as well.

On the work front, the actor after wrapping up ‘Aaj Kal’ is currently busy working on her fourth venture with David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1.’