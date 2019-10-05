Radhika Merchant accompanies Nita and Mukesh Ambani at NBA India Games

India’s most glam clan, the Ambanis, are always at the forefront of every big social event, grabbing headlines and sparking buzz.

Business mogul and CEO of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani was spotted at the first-ever NBA match in India, alongside his wife Nita, son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka as well as Radhika Merchant, to-be wife of younger son Anant Ambani.

At the event, Nita, who is also the chairperson of Reliance Foundation presented the ceremonial ‘Match Ball’ to officials of NBA that kicked off the match between Sacrameto Kings and Indiana Pacers in Mumbai.

"It is my dream to see India become a truly multi-sport nation. Reliance Foundation is excited to present the first-ever NBA game in India and share our joy of celebration of 6 years of NBA partnership with these wonderful and budding basketballers from our Junior NBA program. Promoting education and sports in children is my mission and I hope to see India on the pinnacle of the global sport,” she had said.

The family has played a colossal part in bringing basketball into India as the Reliance Foundation Junior NBA has impacted over 11 million children and has also trained more than 10,000 coaches all across the country.