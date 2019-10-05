Weather Forecast For Pakistan, October 5, 2019

Westerly wave is affecting upper and southern parts of the country.



Saturday

Widespread rain/wind-thunderstorms is expected in all districts of Balochistan and Sindh while at isolated places in districts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Punjab. Isolated hail-storm is expected at few places. Isolated heavy falls are also expected in central and Southern districts of Balochistan, while Upper and Lower districts of Sindh. Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in districts of southern Balochistan.

Sunday

Rain/wind- thunderstorms is expected at scattered places in all districts of Balochistan, upper/central Sindh, while at isolated places in Islamabad, districts of south Punjab, Kashmir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgilt-Baltistan. Dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Past 24 Hour Weather

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Dir, Kohat, Chitral, Barkhan districts and Karachi. KPK: Dir (Upper 30, Lower 10), Mirkhani 28, Kalam, Drosh 11, Parachinar 14, Chitral 12, Sindh: Karachi (Surjani Town 04), Mithi 04, Balochistan: Barkhan: 09, Kalat, Quetta 03.