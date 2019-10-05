Sara Ali Khan reveals what his father Saif Ali Khan wants to gossip about

The endearing sibling duo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan has been garnering massive attention thanks to the star kid’s latest cover shoot of a magazine.



During the latest interview of Sara and Ibrahim, the duo spilt the beans about their father, eminent actor Saif Ali Khan, and what interests him as regards to Bollywood gossip.

Sara revealed Roman history interests Saif Ali Khan more than gossip about B-town and said that he is ‘one of a kind.’

She also got to talking about royalty, and in fact, said how it is all anachronistic and that it ended with Independence.



As part of one of the highlights of the interview, Sara revealed that her attire for dad Saif and Kareena’s wedding was chosen by her mom Amrita Singh.