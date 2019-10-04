Parking arrangements for T20Is in Lahore

LAHORE: After Karachi has successfully hosted the two One-day Internationals against Sri Lanka, it is now Lahore’s turn to host a series of three Twenty20 Internationals from Saturday.

All the three T20Is will be played on October 5, 7 and 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The parking arrangements for cars/bikes/vehicles have been made for the convenience of the match spectators and also for avoiding traffic jams for general public.

Following are the parking areas:

• F. C College Parking

• Liberty Parking Area

• Punjab University Hostel Car Parking Area

• Jam-e-Shireen parking Area

• LDA Parking Area and Sunfort Hotel Parking area- Liberty

• Check the attached maps for locations.

1. Spectators coming from Mall Road, Mughalpura and Jail Road via Nehr towards FC College for parking.

2. Spectators coming from Mozang, Ichra and Wahdat Road via Shah Jamal for Parking at FC College

3 - Spectators coming from Kahna, Kot Lakhpat & Ferozpur Road will divert towards Qainchi Chowk Walton Road Jinnah FLyover Firdous Market Hussain Chowk for Liberty Parking Area.

4. Spectators coming from Thokar Niaz Baig, Wapda Town, Garden Town, Township, Johar Town will divert towards Faisal TownBarkat MarketKalma Underpass for the area of Punjab University Hostel Car Parking.

5. Spectators coming from Cantt & Gulberg will divert to Sunfort Hotel towards LDA parking areas.

6. Spectators coming from Defense & Walton will divert towards Jinnah Flyover Firdous MarketHussain Chowk for Liberty Parking Area.

7. Spectators coming from Zahoor Elahi Road, Main Market, Hali Road will park at the FC College Parking area located on Zahoor Elahi Road.

Alternate routes:

1. Canal Road will remain open for all kind of traffic.

2. Commuters from Firdous Market can move towards Hussain Chowk, M.M Alam Road, Mini Market towards Main Boulevard & Siddique Center.

3. Commuters can move towards Firdous Market via Kalma Chowk & Barkat Market via Center Point.

4. Commuters from Fawara Chowk #01- Siddique Center can move towards from Jail Road towards Quratba Chowk.

5. Commuters may use Ferozpur Road via Wahdat Road.

6. Walton Road can be used for moving towards Cantt and Mughalpura from Kahna and Kot-Lakhpat.

Additional instructions:

1. Avoid unnecessary movement towards Gaddafi Stadium and use Metro Bus to avoid the hassle.

1. Free Shuttle service from parking areas will be arranged for public facilitation.

3. Citizens would use PECO Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal Road and Wahdat Road for coming towards Ichhra from Ferozepur Road.

4. The Mall, Jail Road, and the Canal will remain open for traffic all the time. (However, will be blocked temporarily during the Team Transfers between Hotel and Stadium). The Mall will be blocked between Davis Road Signal till Governor House Signal during the team transfers.

5. The traffic from Kalma Chowk to Muslim Town Mor will remain suspended but shuttle service would be available.

6. Traffic in surrounding areas of the Stadium will be suspended during the matches from the points mentioned in the attached map i.e Gulberg Main Boulevard, Liberty roundabout, Kalma Chowk, Ali Zeb Road, and Ferozepur Road.