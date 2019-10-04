close
Thu Oct 03, 2019
Health

AFP
October 4, 2019

Vaping-linked lung injury kills 18, sickens 1,000 in US: officials

Health

AFP
Fri, Oct 04, 2019

WASHINGTON: The number of patients suffering from probable lung injury cases associated with e-cigarette use has surged to 1,080, US health authorities said Thursday, while the death toll from the outbreak now stands at 18.

"The increase of 275 cases since last week is a combination of new patients becoming ill in the past two weeks and recent reporting of previously-identified patients," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

