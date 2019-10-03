Slander campaign against new UN envoy reprehensible: FO spokesman

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesman on Thursday said a slander campaign against the appointment of Munir Akram as Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations is reprehensible.

In a weekly briefing, Dr Muhammad Faisal was asked to comment on Dr Maleeha Lodhi's removal and allegations against the new envoy.

"Why was Dr Maleeha Lodhi removed as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations despite the Prime Minister’s successful visit that she ably arranged? Why was Mr Munir Akram appointed in her place despite allegations against him and when will he proceed to New York?" asked a reporter .



Dr Faisal said: "I believe that Dr Maleeha Lodhi was replaced after the completion of her tenure".



Rejecting the allegations against Pakistan's new envoy, he said, "Unfortunately, there has been a slander campaign against the appointment of Ambassador Munir Akram, which is reprehensible".

He said that Akram is a distinguished and experienced member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan and an eminent diplomat.

"His contributions are internationally acknowledged and recognized. He will assume his duties in New York soon," the foreign office spokesman said.



