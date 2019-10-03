Taliban willing to resume talks with US

ISLAMABAD: Afghan Taliban on Thursday said they are ready to resume peace talks with the United States that were suspended by President Donald Trump last month.

Speaking to Geo News, Taliban spokesman Sohail Shaheen said his organization stands by the agreement that was reached with the US.

"We will welcome US if it comes back to the negotiating table," said he as the Taliban representatives held talks with Pakistani officials in Islamabad.

Commenting on Pakistan's role in the peace process, he said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has promised to review the demands presented by the Taliban.

Asked to comment on nature of talks with Pakistani officials, he said trade, issue of Afghan refugee sand visa facilities came under discussion during the meeting.

A delegation of the Taliban Political Commission from Doha is in Islamabad to review the progress on talks aimed at putting an end to the war in Afghanistan.

It has held meetings with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other Pakistani officials in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, Qureshi welcomed the delegation at Pakistan 's Foreign Ministry.

The minister told the delegation that Pak-Afghan ties are based on brotherly relations, historical, religious and cultural links.

Qureshi said, “Instability in Afghanistan is impacting both Islamabad and Kabul.” He added that Pakistan believes that war is not the solution to the situation in Afghanistan and dialogue is the only way forward.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was glad that the world has finally accepted their stance on the situation in Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said, “Pakistan has played an honest role in the search for peace in Afghanistan.” He added that a peaceful Afghanistan is necessary for regional stability.