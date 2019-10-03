Sara Ali Khan's 'most beautiful lehenga' at Saif-Kareena wedding was chosen by Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh may no longer be together but they play an active role in the lives of their children, Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan. That's also why they share a close bond with their step-mother, Kareena Kapoor.

During a recent interview with Hello Magazine, Sara Ali Khan opened up about the relationship she has with her parents and her step-mom. The actor also spoke about how Amrita — her biological mom — had ordered a beautiful lehenga for her to wear at Saif and Kareena's wedding.

"When my father just got married to Kareena, I remember going to the locker with my mother and taking out jewellery and saying which jhumkas should I wear?

"She called Abu [Saif Ali Khan] and Sandeep and said, 'Saif is getting married and I want Sara to have the most beautiful lehenga,’” she said.

On the professional front, meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is busy filming her fourth venture, 'Coolie No 1,' alongside Varun Dhawan.