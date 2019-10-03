Ibrahim Ali Khan spills the details about his bond with sister Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood’s popular sibling duo of Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan has taken headlines by storm after their recent interview and it looks like the newbie starlet’s brother has a lot to spill about his famous sister.

The two have been making hearts melt with their impeccable looks overflowing with royalty, for their featured interview for Hello Magazine, during which, Ibrahim, 18, opened up about his relationship with his elder sister.

“The relationship we share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us,” he said.

"On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot,” he added.

On the other hand, their mother, Amrita Singh, describing her two children had stated that while Sara is a "God-loving and disciplined child", Ibrahim is “gifted with the ability to face the harshest truth with a brave smile.”

On the work front, the ‘Kedarnath’ starlet after wrapping up her film ‘Aaj Kal’ is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’, alongside Varun Dhawan.