Launch ‘Mera Bacha Alert’ in 14 days to tackle child sexual abuse: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: The new mobile application called “Mera Bacha Alert” should be launched in a two-week period, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Tuesday, directing officials to ramp up efforts to effectively tackle the cases of childrens' abduction, sexual abuse, and murders in Pakistan.



By registering missing children on the “Mera Bacha Alert” app, the kids' details would soon be made available to the provincial inspectors-general of police (IGPs) and other senior police officers.

The “Mera Bacha Alert” app would be connected with the Pakistan Citizen Portal app so that the progress on any case — including the recovery of child — can be monitored, a press release issued by the PM Office said.

