Saeed Ghani warns of consequences if any amendment 'against Sindh' approved

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader and ex-senator Saeed Ghani warned on Wednesday that that if any amendment ‘against Sindh’ is approved then his party will cross the limits in retaliation.

The PPP leader was addressing the Sindh Assembly when opposition caused ruckus, prompting Ghani to react in his media talk.

Addressing media, he said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan is conspiring not against the provincial government but the centre.

Saeed Ghani alleged that the amendments introduced by the MQM-P should be discarded but the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker seconded it instead.

“Sindh is no one’s property,” said the PPP leader., adding that the MQM-P should end its enmity towards Sindh.

