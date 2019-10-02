close
Wed Oct 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 2, 2019

Saeed Ghani warns of consequences if any amendment 'against Sindh' approved

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Oct 02, 2019
Saeed Ghani. File photo

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader and ex-senator Saeed Ghani warned on Wednesday that that if any amendment ‘against Sindh’ is approved then his party will cross the limits in retaliation.

The PPP leader was addressing the Sindh Assembly when opposition caused ruckus, prompting Ghani to react in his media talk.

Addressing media,  he said the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan is conspiring not against the provincial government but the centre.

Saeed Ghani alleged that the amendments introduced by the MQM-P should be discarded but the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker seconded it instead.

“Sindh is no one’s property,” said the PPP leader., adding that the MQM-P should end its  enmity towards Sindh.

Latest News

More From Pakistan