Sonam Kapoor willing to ‘explore’ Bollywood with horror and action films

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor has remained at the top of her game in the industry, but the megastar believes that now is the time for her to step out of her comfort zone.

In an interview with IANS, the 34-year-old ‘Neerja’ star revealed that she is now looking forward to exploring more genres in films and is even open to working on horror and action movies.

"I haven't done any action and horror films, so these are the two genres I would love to explore. It would be so different and exciting for me because I haven't done anything on action. So, one of these two genres would be interesting to try out," she said.

Looking back at her initial days and the failure of her film ‘Saawariya’, Sonam stated: “The fate of any film is not in the hand of actors, so I do not think we could have done anything differently then. But people liked us -- Ranbir and me. Since then, both of us have worked with some of the most powerhouse filmmakers of the country.”

"I think as long as people are interested in working with you, as long as an actor gets a chance to be part of good stories, one shouldn't think too much on the fate of a film. Ranbir is a superstar now and I am doing okay," she added.