Amitabh Bachchan says he does not follow any religion

Legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has denied association with any religion while sharing an anecdote with his audience on his famed game show ‘Kaun Bane Ga Crorepati’.



"My surname ‘Bachchan' does not belong to any religion as my father was against it. My surname was Srivastava but we never believed in it. I feel proud saying that I'm the first person to hold this family name,” the actor said.

“When I was taking admission to Kindergarten, my father was asked my surname and then he decided that my surname would be ‘Bachchan'. When Census employees come to my place, they ask me about my religion and I always answer that I belong to no religion, I'm Indian,” he added.

The 76-year-old actor also spoke about his family tradition of starting Holi festival by putting colour on the feet of a person who is highly respected.

"I have no shame in saying that my father respected the people around him. It was our tradition that a person during Holi puts colour on the feet of the eldest and highly respected man. My father Harivansh Rai Bachchan used to put colours on legs of the person who cleaned toilets before starting his celebration," Bachchan said.