Ibrahim Ali Khan looks exactly like Saif Ali Khan in this viral photo

Ibrahim Ali Khan has an eerie resemblance with his father Saif Ali Khan and his latest image is proof enough of that.



In an old picture of the star kid going viral lately, fans have been left in shock after seeing how similar the father-son duo look.

The image shows Saif Ali Khan from his early, college days wherein he looks like a spitting image of his son. According to netizens, the two look ‘same to same’.

The image comparison shows a picture of Ibrahim from one of his cricket sessions juxtaposed with that of his father.

Check out the viral image here:

Ibrahim Ali Khan was recently in the news for his cover-shoot with sister Sara Ali Khan that featured on the Vogue.