Aishwarya Rai channels Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’ vibes

Aishwarya Rai is all set to essay the iconic character of Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maleficent’ for the Hindi version of the famous film wherein she will be dubbing for the actress.



The 45-year-old actress was recently spotted in a never-before-seen avatar where she was channeling goth vibes apt for her role of the super villain.

Ash sported a gorgeous black attire and we are stunned because she looks exactly like Angelina.

Aishwarya’s ‘Maleficent’ hair-do was put together by Florian Hurel who took to his Instagram to share a picture of himself alongside Ash.



"Worked a revisited double French role for the promo of The Maleficent by Disney @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb [email protected] @falgunipeacock’,” he wrote.

The original Hollywood version of 'Maleficent' stars eminent actors like Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer and Chiwetel Ejiofor's in lead roles.

