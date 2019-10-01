Just married: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin say 'I do'

Going to the chapel and we're gonna get married. And that is exactly what Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin did this week.



The ceremony took place a year after their official courthouse marriage last September in New York.

In some of the pictures captured from the event, the 22-year-old supermodel can be seen dressed in an ensemble from Vivienne Westwood. According to an E! News report, the couple was very involved in the festivities, overlooking even minor details.

According to other media reports, the celebrities at the event included Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Usher and Jaden Smith.













