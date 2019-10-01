Gautam Gambhir gets owned by Indian author after remarks against PM Imran

Cricketer turned Indian politician Gautam Gambhir was humiliated by his own followers on Twitter when he called for Prime Minister Imran Khan to be excommunicated from sports community.

Gambhir , who is a member of Indian parliament from East Delhi, took to Twitter to criticize the Pakistani leader for his recent speech in the United Nations General Assembly session.

The Indian lawmaker said the former Pakistan captain served as a role model for terrorists, alluding to Khan's hard hitting speech in which he went on to expose the extremist Hindu ideology with which Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is long associated.

"Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behavior. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community," wrote Gautam Gambhir.

Hundreds of Twitter users mocked the Indian politician for criticizing what they called a larger than life sportsman like Imran Khan.

Prominent among those was Indian author Perna Bakhsi who seemed to win hearts of Pakistani fans of Imran Khan with her response to Gambhir.

"Still a better cricketer than you ever were," wrote she while retweeting the former cricketer's tweet with a comment.





In his UN Speech, the Pakistani leader called for an end to a curfew in Occupied Kahsmir which Indian forces has imposed since August 5 after New Delhi revoked special status of the Muslim majority region.