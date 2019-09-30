Shahid Kapoor gets candid about his married life with Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are the most talked-about couple of Bollywood as the duo are always serving major relationship goals to all their fans.

The pair shares phenomenal chemistry despite the massive 13-year gap between them.

Regardless of the assumptions about their marriage, the couple have proved that they were made for each other.

Recently, during an interview, the 38-year-old ‘Haider’ star revealed how the transition after marriage affected his wife Mira.

Complimenting his Mira for being the unconventional lady, the ‘Padmaavat’ actor remarked: “My wife is an amazingly mature, evolved human being who decided and was sure of whom she wanted to marry at the age of 20. It takes a lot of clarity and conviction even whether it’s work or marriage to decide that you want to do this at this stage in your life.”

Kapoor further mentioned how people continuously troll the two, especially Mira for being a star wife and carrying two babies at such a young age.

He went forward stating how it has been immensely difficult for his wife to deal with the transition after their marriage.

“She got married so young, had two kids and had to figure out how to deal with that when she was just stepping out of being a kid herself. She must have had her dreams and desires but she pushed those aside. That’s a lot to deal with. Also, the fact that we have an age difference, we are 13 years apart,” he said.

“We need to understand how to bring up the kids together responsibly. We’re learning how to deal with things together. Sometimes we’re each other’s best friends. Sometimes we just don’t understand each other. It’s all happening simultaneously,” he added.

The two are parents to two beautiful children, Misha and Zain.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s ‘Kabir Singh’.