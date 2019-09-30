close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
Sports

AFP
September 30, 2019

Messi, Dembele back for Barca ahead of Inter tie

Sports

AFP
Mon, Sep 30, 2019
Both players were out of action due to thigh injuries. Photo: AFP

Barcelona´s Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were back in partial training Monday ahead of this week´s Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Both were out of action Saturday with thigh injuries for the club´s La Liga victory against Getafe but were able to participate in some of Monday´s session.

Barcelona confirm Messi thigh strain

Messi was substituted at half-time of Barca´s 2-1 win over Villarreal on Tuesday in what was the striker´s first start of the season.

"Messi and Ousmane Dembele joined the group for a portion of the session," Barcelona said in a statement.

If they are passed fit it will be good news for coach Ernesto Valverde ahead of an important week for the club, which includes a La Liga home match against Sevilla on Sunday as well as Wednesday´s Champions League game.

