Messi, Dembele back for Barca ahead of Inter tie

Barcelona´s Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele were back in partial training Monday ahead of this week´s Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Both were out of action Saturday with thigh injuries for the club´s La Liga victory against Getafe but were able to participate in some of Monday´s session.

"Messi and Ousmane Dembele joined the group for a portion of the session," Barcelona said in a statement.

If they are passed fit it will be good news for coach Ernesto Valverde ahead of an important week for the club, which includes a La Liga home match against Sevilla on Sunday as well as Wednesday´s Champions League game.