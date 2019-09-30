Rain likely at country’s various parts on Tuesday





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast rain/wind-thunderstorm in Islamabad and few places of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan during the next 24 hours.

The synoptic situation has indicated the prevalence of weak seasonal low over North Balochistan.

The westerly wave was present over upper parts of the country.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is likely at scattered places in all districts of Azad Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lahore, Narowal, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad and Islamabad while at isolated places in districts of Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Parachinar, Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kech, Gawadar, Panjgur and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The rainfall (mm) recorded during the last 24 hours was

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 17, Airport 15), Garidupatta 17, Rawalakot 08

Punjab: Narowal 20, Murree 09, Sialkot 07, Hafizabad 03, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad) 02, Lahore (City 02, Airport 01), Jauharabad, Okara, Sahiwal 02

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 19, Dir 10, Kalam 05, Malamjabba 01

Balochistan: Lasbella 14, Barkhan 02 and Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote 02.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Nokkundi 43 C and Dalbandin 42 C.