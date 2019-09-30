Kartarpur inauguration: Pakistan to invite ex-India PM Manmohan Singh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to invite former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Monday.

"We have decided after consultation that we want to invite former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (to the Kartarpur inauguration)," Foreign Minister Qureshi in a video message.

Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had personal interest in the project. The minister, while justifying the decision, said Sikhism was Singh's religion and that he was a representative of the Sikh community.

Qureshi, in the message, said, "As Foreign Minister of Pakistan, I am extending an invitation to former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh to attend the inauguration ceremony."



He added that Pakistan would send a written invitation as well to the former Indian prime minister.

Qureshi also extended an invitation to the Sikh community to attend the inauguration, which will be held during the celebrations of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.