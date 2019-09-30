‘Future of Pakistan lies in the tech industry’: Asad Omar graces Digital Youth Summit '19

PESHAWAR: The Digital Youth Summit 2019 ended on a high note with eminent politicians like Asad Omar and Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra attending as special guests to interact with participants, tech leaders and entrepreneurs on Sunday.



Speaking at his keynote address, former Minister of Finance Asad Omar said that the future of the country depends on the IT sector in modern times.

“The youth should showcase their abilities in the field of technology to unlock immense employment opportunities for themselves. It is also pertinent to mention that the IT industry can develop other sectors too,” Omar said.

He added, “I can say this for sure that the youth of Pakistan has immense potential. It is due to conferences like DYS, that the youth is now able to provide employment to a massive number of people. I believe that the country can win all kinds of wars by strengthening the youth.”

KP’s Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra also graced the event, wherein he lauded the efforts of the KP IT Board for putting up such an enriching conference.

“Today more and more international companies are turning to KP. It is heart-warming to see the overwhelming amount of interest people are taking in the summit, which goes to show that the people of the province are on the path to development in the field of information technology,” Jhagra said.

The fifth edition of the flagship Digital Youth Summit was attended by a large number of local and international information technology experts, students, young entrepreneurs, investors, academicians and other guests.

The second day of the conference included discussions on topics like ‘technology for good’, ‘use of Facebook for business’, ‘democracy, media and misinformation’, ‘women's entrepreneurship in Pakistan’, ‘digital entrepreneurship’, ‘cybersecurity and artificial intelligence’.