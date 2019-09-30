PM Imran decides to change Punjab Cabinet: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to make changes in the Punjab Cabinet, according to sources. A decision in this regard has been taken to remove and replace some ministers within the cabinet.

It has also been reported that a shuffle will take place in the provincial bureaucracy. According to reports, Inspector General Punjab Police will be replaced, along with other high ranking officials.

Sources confirm that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will meet the premier and make the changes in consultation with him. CM Buzdar has already left for Islamabad to meet the premier.

The prime minister has taken strict notice of the ongoing dengue outbreak in the province, and has decided to make changes in the province's health department as well.

It is pertinent to mention that changes were made earlier this month within the provincial cabinet.

Former adviser to Punjab CM Awn Chaudhry was removed, while Punjab CM's spokesperson Shehbaz Gill resigned from his post.