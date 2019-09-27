Akshay Kumar says will work with #MeToo accused Sajid Khan ‘if acquitted'

The trailer of the much-awaited Akshay Kumar reincarnation comedy film ‘Housefull 4’ is out and it promises to be a laugh riot.

Filmmaker Sajid Khan was initially the director of the film. However, following #MeToo allegations, he was made to step down from his role after accusations from three women including actor Saloni Chopra.

Later on, Farhad Samji who directed ‘Housefull 3’ was given the charge to complete the film.

Akshay, while interacting with media, remarked: “There have been a lot of changes since #MeToo began. Every production company I know, like Sajid Nadiadwala’s company, nowadays there are officers on the set to deal with such cases. They make sure that nothing goes wrong. They are there to take the complaints. There is a lot of security now. And we don’t want misbehavior happening.”

When the 52-year-old ‘Mission Mangal’ star was asked if he would collaborate with filmmaker Sajid Khan again in the future, Kumar said he was open to working with the ‘Happy New Year’ director if only he gets a clean chit.

“Well...See if he is acquitted with everything. I don’t know what has happened exactly. And if he is acquitted I will surely work with him.” He replied.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, ‘Housefull 4’ stars an ensemble cast featuring Bobby Deol, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, and Kriti Kharbanda.

The comedy film is scheduled to release on October 25.