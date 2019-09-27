Priyanka Chopra says Nick Jonas wept after watching ‘The Sky is Pink’





Priyanka Chopra is currently on a promotional binge for her upcoming film ‘The Sky Is Pink’. Shonali Bose’s directed movie is based on the real-life story of author and motivational speaker Aisha Choudhary, who passed away at the age of 18 due to pulmonary fibrosis.

The early reviews of the film hinted at an emotional roller-coaster ride with lots of appreciation coming in for the director and actors, particularly Priyanka.

The 37-year-old ‘Quantico’ starlet in an interview with Zoom has now revealed that she saw husband Nick Jonas sobbing and wiping a tear as they saw the film in Italy.

When she asked the 27-year-old ‘Only Human’ singer if he was crying, Jonas replied, “No, you are crying!”

The former Miss World 2000 further went on to tell how the ‘Jumanji’ star held her and said, “Can you facetime Shonali (Bose) as I want to tell her that this is the reason we become actors, for films like this.”

‘The Sky Is Pink’ had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received an overwhelming four-minute-long standing ovation.

The film also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. While Zaira plays the role of Aisha, PeeCee acts in the role of her mother.