Aditya Narayan comes to Anu Malik’s defense following #MeToo allegations

As Indian singer and composer Anu Malik made a return on the ‘Indian Idol’ stage as the judge, host of the show Aditya Narayan came forth defending the action of the makers and also advocating for the alleged sexual harasser.

During an interview with IANS, the 32-year-old stated that nobody should be stopped from going on with professional duties on the basis of allegations that have not been legally charged yet.

“Anuji is one of the most loved and respected musicians. In fact, I owe a lot to him because I sang my first ever Bollywood song for him for 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' movie. I have immense respect for him but honestly, you really don't know anyone completely. You don't know anyone from head to toe even if you have been with them... You don't know every single aspect of their life,” he said.

“There is no point for me on commenting on Anuji and his life. As far as I know, he is a wonderful human being. He has always been nice to me. These allegations come from the opposite gender," he continued.

Regarding the #MeToo storm that hit India in the recent past, he said: “Women should not be treated the way they have been allegedly treated. Everything has to go through the order of the law and I hope our jury takes the right decision. If somebody has not been legally charged of doing something... then you can't really hold a gun to their head and expect them to sit at home.”