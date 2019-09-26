Weather forecast for Pakistan, 26 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over North Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern and southeastern parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore), districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (Dir, Swat, Nowshera, Swabi, Charsada, Peshawar,Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur), districts of Lower Sindh (Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Umerkot, Karachi, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Badin) and Islamabad today (evening/ night). Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir including Muzaffarabad, districts of upper punjab(Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Narowal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore), districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur) and Islamabad today (evening/night) Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Makran, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Thatta, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Karachi, Islamabad districts and Kashmir.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 47, Golra 01), Murree 02 Kashmir: Kotli 04, Garidupatta 01Sindh: Karachi (Surjani town 36, Landhi 12, Gulshan Hadeed 07, Model Observatory, Saddar, A/P 03, Faisal Base, Masroor Base 01), Shaheed Benazirabad 09, Hyderabad 04, Sakrand 02

KP: Kakul 13 Balochistan: Turabt 12

Yesterday Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Lasbela 42°C, Sibbi, Turbat, Dalbandin 41°C.