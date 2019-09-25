Kajol to pen the foreword of Sridevi: 'The Eternal Screen Goddess'

Bollywood actor Kajol has penned down the foreword of the much-anticipated biography of legend Sridevi, proclaimed Penguin Random House on Wednesday.

The book titled, “Sridevi: The Eternal Screen Goddess”, is written by author-screenwriter Satyarth Nayak and approved by the late actor’s producer husband Boney Kapoor.

The 45-year-old ‘Dilwale’ starlet said she hopes Sridevi fans across the world will embrace the book which charts her five-decade-long journey from child star to megastar.

“I have grown up watching Sridevi’s superstardom on film-sets and her magic on the big screen. She is an institution of acting and will forever remain my most favourite icon. So happy Penguin gave me this opportunity to write this foreword,” said Kajol said in a statement.

Elaborating on his decision Nayak said the ‘Eela Helicopter’ actor is the perfect choice to write the foreword.

“Kajol is an industry kid and has had the first-hand experience of Sridevi’s glory in the 80s and 90s. Also as one of our finest artistes, Kajol has keenly observed and emulated Sridevi over the years.

“All this gets beautifully reflected in her Foreword. It’s a truly heartfelt piece, symbolic of a generation of actresses who were inspired by the legendary aura of Sridevi,” he added.

The book is expected to hit shelves in November.

B-town’s superstar ‘MOM’ actor passed away at the age of 54 in February 2018 in Dubai after allegedly drowning in the bathtub.