PM Imran says US President Trump asked him to mediate with Iran

UNITED NATIONS: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said that both the United States and Saudi Arabia asked him to mediate with Iran to defuse tensions.

Talking to reporters the premier said: "Trump asked me that if we could de-escalate the situation and maybe come up with another deal."



"I immediately spoke to President Rouhani yesterday after the meeting with President Trump. I can´t say anything right now more than this except that we´re trying and mediating," PM said.



"We did convey this, and yes, we're trying our best," he said.



PM Khan met both US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations, before which he visited Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia.



In Saudi Arabia, which was hit earlier this month by attacks on its oil infrastructure, Crown Prince Mohammed "also asked me to talk to the Iranian president," Khan said.



Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (Io&JK)



The prime minister has urged the world community to come forward and help defuse heightened tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir dispute.

The premier said: "This is the time the world needs to act, because this is the first time after Cuban crisis that the two nuclear powers have come face to face,” he remarked.



Khan further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed a blunder on August 5 by stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its special status,

“Modi has boxed himself into a blind alley,"he added.

Imran Khan will address the General Assembly on Friday, September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions.



On Monday, he met United States President Donald Trump, who reiterated his offer for mediation between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir dispute.

The premier also met the leaders of China, UK, New Zealand, Turkey, Iran, Switzerland and Germany on the sidelines of 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York to highlight plight of 8 million Kashmiris.