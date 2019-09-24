‘Avengers’ director SeaYoung Oh all praises for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff

The upcoming action drama, ‘War’, which will witness the clash of the titans in the form of Hrithik Roshan vs Tiger Shroff is extremely high on the buzz.

Post the viral T-shirt war between the leads during the promotions, the latest is about ‘Avengers’ action director SeaYoung Oh who was all praises for the ‘Super 30’ actors.

While talking to mid-day, SeaYoung Oh who is known for his action directorial like ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ and ‘Snowpiercer’ showered praises for Roshan as he remarked: “When the actors are good at action, it is definitely beneficial for the film. But as an action director, I had the pressure to come up with unique sequences.”

“Hrithik put aside his own safety to bring that jaw-dropping scene on the screen. I want to give a standing ovation for Hrithik’s confident performance,” Young added while appreciating Roshan for his dedication.

Furthermore, he also praised the ‘Baaghi’ star saying that he excels at portraying the action sequences.

“When an action sequence has to be filmed in a single-shot, the actor’s inherent talent becomes a prerequisite. Tiger performs action with ease; he is the future of Bollywood’s action films,” shared Sea Young Oh.

Recently, it was also revealed that Hrithik and Tiger will not be promoting 'War' together as the makers want to translate the “on-screen rivalry into an off-screen conversation point.”